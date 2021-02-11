Local school districts monitoring cold weather concerns

The Port Arthur ISD is monitoring forecasts for potential adverse winter weather conditions this weekend through the early part of the week.

“We will monitor the forecasts through the weekend,” a PAISD district statement said. “Please stay alert and monitor the weather via the local cable channels, the district’s social media page and our website at: www.paisd.org.” NEDERLAND

Nederland ISD is monitoring the weather forecast for the upcoming days. As many know, Monday is a teacher workday and student holiday.

Please continue to follow NISD social media pages and websites. Updated information regarding learning for Tuesday/Feb. 16 will be provided on Monday/Feb. 15 by 4 p.m.

Please note: All students should be prepared for the POSSIBILITY of virtual learning on Tuesday/Feb. 16. Students should bring

home all learning materials and devices on Friday/Feb. 12.