Police ask for help locating Alzheimer’s patient
Police said Versie Jean Owens, a 75-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, was last seen leaving the 1700 block of Guy Circle in Beaumont in a gray 2015 Toyota Camry at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday.
She is a black female, 5’3, 195lbs, wearing a red shirt, black blazer, blue flowered skirt and black shoes.
If you have information about her whereabouts, call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.
Police said she is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and hasn’t had her medication today.
She left her cellphone, wallet and purse at home, according to authorities.
