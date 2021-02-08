Tracy Boudreaux was born in New Iberia, Louisiana on July 1, 1922.

He grew up in Pt. Arthur, Texas and was the oldest son of Cleor and Sedonia Boudreaux.

He moved to Houston where he received his Engineering degree in 1951 and worked for Houston Industries until he retired in 1985.

He was a Registered Professional Engineer, member of several Engineering Societies and Naval veteran of WWII serving in the South Pacific Theater.

He is survived (or pre-deceased by his beautiful and loving wife, Alvilda (Suggie) of forty plus years, two step daughters, Pamela Hammond and Paula Billinsgley and husband Danny, two grand daughters, Tiffany and Shelley, three great grandsons, Austin, Hunter, and Ryder, one beautiful sister Laura Salazar and several nieces and nephews.

Tracy lived a great life, especially the time being married to Suggie. He often said that it was the greatest thing that could have happened to him.

He was also very fortunate to have many friends, those he fished with in Louisiana, the ones he hunted with in West Texas and the guys with The Executive Hunting Club. LIFE WAS GOOD.

A visitation for Tracy will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home – Champions, 3410 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, TX 77068.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with Funeral Services to follow at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family and funeral home would like to ask everyone that attends the services wear a mask and practice “Social Distancing” at the funeral home and cemetery. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial, Groves, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.