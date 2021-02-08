Carol Beth Dauphine, 65, of Groves, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, with her loving family at her side.

Carol was born on December 5, 1955, in Port Arthur, Texas to Marian Christine Whitehead Clingan and Andrew J. Clingan.

She graduated from Lamar University and was a retired nurse for many years at St. Mary Hospital in Port Arthur and in Austin, Texas.

Carol was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves and had lived in the Port Arthur and Groves area for forty years and in Horseshoe Bay for twenty-five years.

She loved to paint, swim, go hiking and go exploring.

Carol enjoyed playing the piano and playing games such as scrabble and party games with friends and family.

She was a member of the Red Cross; Conservation Club; Texas Board of Nursing; Board of Realtors and various other organizations. Carol was not one to sit around; she loved to help others and enjoyed people of all kinds.

She was a unique and special person who will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Dauphine of Groves; son, Cody Lynn Dauphine and his wife Karisha of Austin, Texas; step-son, Shawn Dauphine and his wife Rachel of Houston; siblings, Mary Frances “San” Webb Pillion, David E. Clingan, Sherry A. Armentor and Jennie Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Braxton Dauphine, Emory Dauphine, Cayden Dauphine and Taylor Dauphine; father-in-law, Chester Dauphine of Bridge City.

Memorial Graveside Services for Family and Friends at Greenlawn Cemetery February 20th, 2021 at 11:00am.

Flowers or Memories may be sent to: Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home, 4841 39th Street, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.