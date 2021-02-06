POLICE: Man exits Chinese restaurant, shot during robbery
A shooting during a robbery outside a Chinese restaurant in Beaumont led to the indictment this week of a Houston area man.
Beaumont Police were called to China Star, 4260 Dowlen Road, on Nov. 10 in reference to a victim of a shooting.
Witnesses and the victim said a man driving a white Chevrolet Suburban pulled up to the victim in the parking lot and demanded his wallet and cellphone while pointing a handgun, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The gunman then shot the victim twice causing him serious bodily injury.
The next day a man identified as James M. Tucker, 50, was arrested on local charges in Crowley, La., and was in possession of a white Chevrolet Suburban matching the vehicle description from Beaumont.
Detectives with BPD traveled to Louisiana and interviewed Tucker, who made a statement regarding the robbery.
Tucker was arrested remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a number of charges, including a first-degree felony of aggravated robbery.
No bond amount is listed on the jail roster for this crime.
Other charges include possession of a controlled substance with $1,000 bond, indecent exposure with $1,007 bond, terroristic threat with $1,007 bond as well as possession of a firearm by felon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bonds listed.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.
