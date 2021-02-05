Port Arthur supersizing COVID vaccination plan next week

The Port Arthur COVID vaccination plan is supersizing next week for local residents.

Port Arthur Health Director Judith Smith announced a mass vaccination clinic will begin operation Tuesday at Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Any citizen who has registered and received an appointment will be administered a vaccine at the appointed time.

All persons must register online, in order to receive an appointment. Once registered, you will be contacted when an appointment has been set.

Some important reminders:

show up to the vaccination site until you have received a confirmed appointment time from the health department. No one will be served without an appointment. Anyone who previously left their name on the waitlists needs to be sure their registration is completed at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov.

You can register at this time, but scheduling will be done at a later time, once vaccinations are available.

Jefferson County has received 11,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and has distributed them to partners with the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center.

The update was shared with the public on Friday afternoon and includes:

Beaumont – 2,500;

Port Arthur – 2,500;

Jasper – 2,100;

Newton – 2,100;

Hardin – 1,500;

Orange – 1,500; and

Riceland – 900.

If you are unable to access the registration website, call centers have been established at 409-550-2536 for further assistance. This covers residents in Hardin, Jefferson, Jasper, Newton and Orange counties.

Call center assistance will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.