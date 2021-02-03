Ms. Victoria Stevenson of Port Arthur died at Mid-Jefferson long term care facility.

A native and life-long resident of Port Arthur, Texas, she retired from Wal-Mart and was a foster grandparent at Phyllis Wheatley Early Learning.

She also was a Foster Parent and an Usher at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Anthony Stevenson of Manassas, Virginia, Patrick Stevenson of Gonzalez, Louisiana, Mary Stevenson, Rosa Davis and Krystal Stevenson all of Port Arthur, Texas; step-daughter, Kenya Bryant of Houston, Texas; 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, June and Marie Combs-Smith; one son, Robert Stevenson; her brother, Joseph Alexander; and one god-daughter, Ann Alexander.

A visitation is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Anthony Afangide M.S.P. officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.