CHRIS MOORE — Take up something new or dust off something old

In 2018, I saved up some money and bought my first relatively expensive camera. I have long been intrigued by photography. As someone who has written a 3,000-word story, the idea that one can tell story with a single image is captivating.

The ability to capture emotion and make the viewer feel it or something of their own, entirely, is amazing.

In 2014, I can across a discussion on Twitter about the use of two photos that were taken during a Black Lives Matter protest at a St. Louis Cardinals game shortly after the officer-involved shooting of Mike Brown in Ferguson.

The discussion revolved around which of two images should be the dominant in the paper. During the protest, a counter protester confronted a protester who was carrying an American flag. During the altercation, the white male counter protester, attempted to pry the flag from the Black woman until she won and hit the counter protester with it.

The dominant image was that of the end of the confrontation, with the swinging of the flag. The smaller image was the one of the tussle for the flag.

The photo editor defended his decision to make the strike the main photo because it was a better photo from a technical sense. The other person said the secondary photo of the two wrestling for the flag told the better, and more accurate story. The idea that America, represented by the flag, was being wrestled away from the woman. The photo told the story of America.

Both opinions can be right. It is worth mentioning that the photo of the struggle for the flag won a Pulitzer Prize.

Over the last few years, I have taken thousands of photos, none of them as good as either of the aforementioned shots.

I’ve taken some of landscapes, nature, family and some sporting events. I had a basic understanding of what makes a good photo. I just had to brush up on camera basics. After a few YouTube tutorials, I think I have the hang of it.

As the sports editor, I am tasked with getting the photos for each game, too. It feels good to learn something new. After I get the shots I know I need for a story, I start to experiment with new angles and techniques.

I have the basics of Lightroom and Photoshop down. I am currently learning how to use video editing programs to make short films.

Being stagnant drives me crazy. I constantly have to learn and try new things. If you feel like you are in a rut, trying to learn and master something new might be what helps get you out.

If there is something that you have always wanted to try, now is the time. There are some many useful resources on the Internet to not only teach, but to inspire you to create and learn.

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.