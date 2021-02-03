BOB WEST ON GOLF — Leading clubmakers headed our way for professional fitting experiences

Thumb through a golf magazine this time of year and one of the first things to literally jump out at you are the ads for equipment you need to knock strokes off your game.

They come at you fast and furious from the likes of TaylorMade, Callaway, PING, etc. Drivers to help hit the ball farther and straighter. Irons for better spin and distance control. Putters that help seal the deal with weighting and balance. Balls built for maximum distance.

The choices are almost dizzying. Which way should a double-digit handicap with money to invest, and a desire to get better, turn? In whose clubs should a single digit aiming to go lower put his faith?

Should you ask the pro his opinion, opt for the equipment your favorite PGA Tour player uses, hit a few shots with the shiny new clubs you buddy is using. Or, perhaps, make the wisest choice of all and go to a fitting day or demo day for a brand you think would help your game.

If the latter is your choice, Babe Zaharias Golf Club in Port Arthur and 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont are serving up a tantalizing menu of choices in February. For anybody who has never gone through a professional fitting experience, it’s a worthwhile investment of time, even if the equipment doesn’t work out.

Babe Zaharias is hosting a TaylorMade fitting experience from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Anyone interesting in participating can make a reservation at https://my.taylormadegolf.com/myFittingExp/event/Q0rb or by speaking with Mitch Duncan at the Zaharias golf shop (409 722-8286).

All fittings will be limited to 1-on-1 involvement, with TaylorMade reps wearing face coverings.

5 Under Golf Center, meanwhile, has four fitting days set in the next two weeks. Srixon and Cleveland are scheduled for Feb. 5 from noon to 5 p.m., PING is set for Friday, Feb. 12 from noon to 5 p.m., Titleist will greet golfers from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Callaway will be on hand from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Golfers wishing to make a reservation for any of those fittings should phone 409-232-0205. As with the case at Zaharias’ Taylormade fitting, strict COVID 19 protocols will be observed.

