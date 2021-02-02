NISD student athletes nominated for scholarships; see how you can help them win $1,000

NEDERLAND — Two Nederland High School student athletes were nominated for the Letterman2Leadership Student-Athlete Scholarship this week.

Nederland seniors Evan Whitehead and Rylee Bolser are two of the 149 students nominated for the scholarship in the 5A ranks.

Winners will receive a $1,000 scholarship towards the college of their choice and be named Texas Student Athlete of the Year.

Those wishing to vote for the NISD students can do so by clicking here and voting.

Voting ends at 3 p.m. Friday.