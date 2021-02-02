TPA — Every Texan deserves access to mental health care

The Texas Psychological Association is launching a new public education campaign, Texas Psychologists in Action, to raise awareness about the importance of psychology, the diversity of the profession and the importance of access to mental health care for every Texan.

“Texas has more than 5,000 licensed psychologists whose education, certification, and clinical and research experience positively impacts the mental health of Texans every day,” said Dr. Fran Douglas, President of TPA. “Our Texas Psychologists in Action campaign shines a light on the diversity of our profession and its direct connection to the daily lives of every Texan.”

Texas Psychologists in Action includes a wide range of educational content as well as a search tool to find psychologists across Texas.

The campaign is online at the Texas Psychological Association’s website at texaspsyc.org.

“Texas Psychologists in Action will be our ongoing effort to inform and guide Texans seeking more information on psychology or those seeking help with issues affecting their mental well-being,” said Dr. Stephanie Robertson, Chair of TPA’s Public Education Committee.

On the site, Texans can find information about what psychologists do, their specialized education and training, differences between mental health care providers, tips on choosing a psychologist, a search tool for locating licensed psychologists in your community and additional research and educational content from TPA and the American Psychological Association.

The Texas Psychological Association also recently released their priorities for the Texas Legislative Session underway in Austin. Among the priorities, TPA will be advocating for the expansion of telehealth.

TPA President Dr. Fran Douglas noted that the association’s support of telehealth legislation continues the important parity flexibilities available to Texans during COVID-19.

“The extensive, successful use of telehealth during the pandemic has proven to be a crucial tool in providing individuals with mental health support. We must ensure that this crucial access to care is continued long after the pandemic recedes,” said Dr. Douglas.

To learn about the Texas Psychological Association’s legislative priorities, visit texaspsyc.org/page/Advocacy.

To learn more about the work of the Texas Psychological Association in advocating for the expansion of telehealth during COVID-19, visit texaspsyc.org/page/Covid19, which also offers a wide range of online, in-person, and telephone resources to support Texans’ mental health needs.

The Texas Psychological Association (TPA) is a professional organization for psychologists in the state Founded in 1947, TPA’s mission is to represent and enhance the profession of psychology in Texas, while promoting human health and welfare through education, science, and practice. Online at texaspsyc.org.