Port Arthur police find woman stabbed, lying on apartment floor

A woman who was stabbed in the back by another woman on Saturday in Port Arthur decided two days later she did not wish to pursue charges, police said.

Now, police are speaking with the district attorney’s office on a possible next step.

Port Arthur Police responded to the stabbing at approximately 2:32 p.m. Saturday at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Ave., where they found a female lying on the floor of an apartment.

The victim was suffering from a stab wound under her right shoulder. The injury was not life threatening, PAPD Det. Mike Hebert said.

Authorities did not say if the victim was the tenant of the apartment or not.

The wounded woman identified a suspect before she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers located a female suspect within the apartment complex, and she was in possession of a bloody knife, Hebert said.

Police did not have information on the type or size of the knife.

The alleged assailant was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Police are not releasing her name.

On Monday, the complainant told investigators she no longer wishes to file charges, Hebert said.

Investigators will now speak with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on how to proceed, he said.