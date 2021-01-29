Man, 18, indicted for multiple charges of child porn & linked to bestiality video

BEAUMONT — An 18-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The victims in the short video files range in age from 2 to 13-years-of-age, according to the Texas Attorney General case information included with the Jefferson County grand jury indictments.

The accused is identified as Jacob Daniel Bastian.

The alleged crimes came to light after a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children noted a user was uploading child pornography to a cloud storage account.

During a search of the defendant’s home, numerous electronic devices were located and one, an iPhone X cell phone, was located on the defendant’s bed. Bastian provided the password to officers and multiple files of child pornography were located, authorities said.

The document stated Bastian admitted to having care, custody and control of the cloud storage account as well as having numerous files of child pornography on his cell phone. He additionally made a statement of trading files of child porn in internet chat rooms in exchange for additional files of child porn.

Some of the video files included:

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.