Lamar University breaks down 2021 Spring football opponents, times, locations

BEAUMONT – Lamar University will play two afternoon games with one evening contest during the 2021 home season announced Director of Athletics Marco Born Friday morning.

The Cardinals will open the season Saturday, Feb. 20 against Northwestern State at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Big Red will kick off at 3 p.m. against the Demons. The game against Northwestern State will be one of three home games for the Red and White in the spring 2021 campaign.

LU will host UIW at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6th, and will close out the home portion of the schedule with Senior Night Saturday, March. 20th against Sam Houston.

The game against the Bearkats will kick off at 6 p.m.

The Cardinals three road games will be Saturday, Feb. 27th at Nicholls (3 p.m.), Saturday, Mar. 13 at rival McNeese (Noon) and Saturday, April 3 at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m.).

All three home games will take place at Provost Umphrey Stadium and each will be streamed live on ESPN+. All LU football games will be carried live on the Newstalk 560 KLVI.