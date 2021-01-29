January 29, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 20-26

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Friday, January 29, 2021

The Groves Police Department responded to the following calls from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26:

Jan. 20

  • Deontae Bailey, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 1700 block of Main.
  • Jose White, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to signal with turn indicator in the 6300 block of Warren.
  • Gonzalo Oseguera, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Franklin.
  • Johnathan Pelissier, 26, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5200 block of Twin City.
  • An assault was reported in the 7600 block of Cleveland.

Jan. 21

  • Cornell , 50, was arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jacorey Williams, 19, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Glen Klima, 53, was arrested for warrants in the 4300 block of North Link.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Graves.
  • A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Main.

Jan. 22

  • Possession of stolen property/information was reported in the 2600 block of Graves.

Jan. 23

  • Daisha Jefferson, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive from justice, and warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Michael Borres, 31, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • John Wilson, 37, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Charles Runnels, 42, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th. Street.
  • Jose Flores, 31, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and no operators license in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Danielle Nichols, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Royal.

Jan. 24

  • Danny Arriola, 24, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a Weapon in the 6800 block of Terrell.
  • Robin Lynch Marze, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6300 block of Val.
  • Phillip Wiseman Jr., 51, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.
  • Ivory Milton, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported in the 2100 block of Orange Acres.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported in the 4800 block of Grant.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.

Jan. 25

  • An Information report was completed in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Dr.

Jan. 26

  • Charles Allen Jr., 45, was arrested for criminal mischief and criminal trespass in the 6400 block of Garner.
  • Forgery/fraud was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
