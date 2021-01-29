Curtis Landry, 91, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

He was born in Youngsville, Louisiana on September 14, 1929 to Dewey Landry and Sidonie Hulin Landry.

Curtis lived in Groves for 65 years and was a member of St. Peters/Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

He retired from Chevron as an Instrumentation Supervisor after 35 years of service.

Curtis enjoyed flowers, fishing, trips with his family and casinos, but most of all he loved spending time with his granddaughters and family gatherings.

A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday evening, January 31, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service recited by Knights of Columbus #3491 to begin at 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves with Reverend D. Stephen McCrate officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lloyd Landry and Rodney Landry, sisters, Mazel Locke, Anabelle Campbell and Elizabelle Menard.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rousella Landry of Groves, daughter, Donna Humphrey and husband Ray of Port Neches, granddaughters, Abbey Humphrey and Delaney Humphrey, Godsons, Raymond Campbell, Shawn Landry, Ronald Landry and T.K. Hulin and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.