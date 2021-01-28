Election filing gets started in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass & Nederland

Filing for various political seats is underway for the May 1 election.

Currently, Port Arthur, Sabine Pass and Nederland school districts have seats up for grabs, as well as the Port of Port Arthur and Sabine Pass board of commissioners. The city of Port Arthur will have a special election for a proposition regarding city parks.

Here’s a look at the filings:

Port Arthur ISD board of trustees — Seats with three-year terms held by incumbents Debra Ambroise, Brandon S. Bartie and Lloyd Marie Johnson are up for election, as well as the one-year unexpired term of the Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr., who left the school board and earned a seat on the Port Arthur City Council.

So far one person, political newcomer Taylor Getwood, tossed his hat into the ring.

Former board member Dianne Brown was recently appointed to Frank’s seat to serve until the election.

For more information, call the district at 409-989-6100.

City of Port Arthur — A proposition will be placed on the agenda related to the utilization of Section 4A sales and use tax for public park facilities and other park purposes. City council is set to further discuss the issue at the Feb. 2 meeting.

Port of Port Arthur Commissioners — Three incumbents and three newcomers have all filed for the three vacant seats on the board. They include incumbents John A. Comeaux, Linda Turner Spears and Norris J. Simon. The newcomers are Gerald Hatch Sr., Mary Wycoff and Charles A. Joseph.

Terms on the five-person board are for six years.

For more information, call the Port at 409-983-2011.

Nederland Independent School District — Three incumbents up for reelection have each filed to keep their seats. They include Tonya Mitchell, Roya Scott and Micah Mosley.

Terms are for three years.

For more information call the school district at 409-724-2391.

Nederland City Council — This is an off year for council elections.

Sabine Pass Independent School District — Two seats are expiring on the board of trustees, those belonging to Phyllis Almond and Eric Williams and both incumbents have filed for reelection.

Terms are for three years.

For more information, call the school district at 409-971-2321.

Sabine Pass Port — Three commissioners seats are up for grabs on the Sabine Pass Port board including the seats held by Lin Berg, Suzette Chumley and Ricky Keltz.

No one has filed for a seat yet.

For more information, call the Sabine Pass Port office at 409-971-2411.

The last day to file for a spot on the ballot is Feb. 12.