January 26, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:

  • Cecil Roberts, 41, warrant other agency
  • Ashley Lowe, 37, Nederland warrants
  • Christopher Sanborn, 37, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jose Jimenez, 53, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Stacia Morris, 39, possession of a controlled substance/ Nederland warrants
  • Ryan Noble, 30, walking on the wrong side of the road

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:

Jan. 18

  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Jan. 19

  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3300 block of Park.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 600 block of Boston.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of Lawrence.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue E.

Jan. 20

  • A report was made in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue C.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North 24th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North Third Street.

Jan. 21

  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 2300 block of Allan Court.
  • Terroristic threat of family – family violence was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of Chicago.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 400 block of South 14th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Gary.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 22

  • Found property was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South 16th Street.
  • An abandoned or endangered child was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • A person was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road in the 200 block of North 22nd Street.

Jan. 23

  • Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Jan. 24

  • Burglary of a habitation and assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
