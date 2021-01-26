Jackknifed boat trailer squabble leads domestic dispute, shooting of Good Samaritan, authoritie say

GROVES — A Groves man, reportedly angry that his common law wife jackknifed the boat trailer during a fishing trip, later got into a fight with Good Samaritans who gave her a ride home.

That fight led to him being shot Sunday night, police said.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said.

Police received a call of a shooting at approximately 7:55 p.m. Sunday and were dispatched to the 3100 block of Taft Avenue. While there they learned a 55-year-old male had been shot with a handgun.

Officers learned the man and his common law wife were fishing near the Rainbow Bridge marina and were involved in a disturbance. Reynolds said police were told the couple was arguing because the woman jackknifed the boat trailer while backing it down the boat ramp.

The male “did doughnuts” in the vehicle while in the parking lot before he left her at the marina.

Two men in their 60s witnessed the disturbance, Reynolds said, and the woman asked them for a ride home. The men were strangers and did not know the woman.

The men arrived to drop the woman off at her Taft Avenue home before her husband arrived, Reynolds said.

“While they were there dropping her off the victim drove up and an altercation ensues between him and one of the men who brought her home,” Reynolds said.

There was a physical fight, then the man ran into the house and got a shotgun and they both exchanged fire. The 55-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The shooter was not injured.

Reynolds said no arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.