January 26, 2021

Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County leads to closed lanes

By PA News

Published 6:19 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.

The crash is near mile marker 843 and involves a commercial motor vehicle.

At this time, all westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 are closed due to the crash.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route and expect delays.

There are no reported injuries.

