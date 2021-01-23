Seahawks fall 75-72 in OT in home opener 

Lamar State College Port Arthur served up an overtime thriller for its first basketball game of 2021 Saturday afternoon.

The win eluded the Seahawks, though, as Bossier Parish Community College held off LSCPA and won 75-72 after the extra five minutes.

The Seahawks dropped to 1-1 for the season. They take the court again Wednesday night, Jan. 27, in a 7 p.m. game at Panola College in Carthage. Their next home game is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 against Kilgore College.

Sophomore Ty Archibald led the team with 20 points scored and teammates Kanntrell Burney and Joe Lucien added 17 and 14 points, respectively.

The Seahawks led 36-33 at the half but the Cavaliers, also 1-1, rallied to tie the game 63-63 at the end of regulation. The two teams were knotted 70-70 with 1:15 left in the extra period.