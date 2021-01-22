January 22, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Friday, January 22, 2021

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:

  • Rachel Allbritton, 33, warrant other agency
  • Jeremiah Prejean, 21, assault family/house member – impede breathing/circulation
  • John Reid, 50, warrant other agency
  • Kindall Moore, 28, warrant other agency
  • Crystal McCartney, 29, warrant other agency
  • Kane Adams, 30, warrant other agency
  • James Perritt, 39, public intoxication
  • Jose Velazco, 31, aggravated robbery

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:

Jan. 11

  • Officer received information in the 200 block of S 4th Street.
  • A complainant reported assault – family violence in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue E.

Jan. 12

  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Detroit.
  • Detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • Sergeant arrested a subject for assault family violence – impede breathing / circulation in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 400 block of Atlanta.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Gary.

Jan. 13

  • A complainant reported a death in the 1400 block of S 16th Street.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 400 block of N 4th Street.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 14

  • A complainant reported a death in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Highway 69.

Jan. 15

  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 3000 block of Avenue B.

Jan. 16

  • Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Avenue L.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 700 block of S 6th Street.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 2200 block of Avenue M.

Jan. 17

  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
  • Officer arrested a subject for aggravated robbery that occurred in the 100 block of N Memorial.
  • Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
