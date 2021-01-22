Bulldogs top Port Neches during hardcourt Mid-County Madness
PORT NECHES — Late rebounds and free throws lifted Nederland to a 38-30 win over the Indians at Port Neches-Groves High School on Friday night.
Nederland’s Joseph Gipson and Tripp Parker combined for 12 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Nederland (18-2, 5-2 in District 21-5A) jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game.
PNG’s first score came off a goaltend by Tyler Jackson with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.
PNG (5-12, 1-6) scrapped its way back into the game, outscoring the Bulldogs 9-2 in the second quarter. PNG’s Brady Nail ended the first half by banking in a 3-point shot to give the Indians a 15-13 lead at the buzzer.
The Bulldogs found their footing and shooting in the third to give Nederland 23-20 lead heading into the fourth.
Gipson, who finished the game with 10 points, hit two threes in the fourth and Charles Olsen put the game away with a few trips to the stripe.
Nederland swept PNG for the season.
No. 2-ranked Beaumont United is next on the schedule for both Mid County teams. PNG will play the Timberwolves Tuesday in Beaumont, before the Bulldogs host them Friday.
