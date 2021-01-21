Hattie Smith Oville

Our beloved Matriarch has entered eternal rest.

Mom was preceded in death by her son, Cornelius Smith Jr.; and her husband, Leon Oville.

Her remaining children and family will continue to build on her legacy, Gilbert Smith (Merriel), Jay Vonne Smith Fontenot (Cyrus), Westley Johnson Jr. (Tawana); five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Mom was known to love fashion, shopping with her best friend Rita Penn, sitting on the porch with friends, and hosting holiday celebrations.

Mom enjoyed teaching school when called (PAISD). She also obtained Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Certification so that she could help others succeed in life.

Family and friends describe our mother as being classy, elegant, and congenial, we appreciate the compliments; we also got to witness her strength, emphasis on education, and most importantly her introducing us to our Lord Jesus Christ early in life.

Due to Covid-19, the family held a private graveside memorial and laid the Queen to rest alongside her son (Cornelius Smith Jr.).

We thank our family and friends that continue to life us in prayer while we heal.

Special thanks to: Gabriel Funeral Home and Southland Rehabilitation Center, Lufkin, Tx.