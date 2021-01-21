Betty Hughes, 86, of Port Arthur, formerly of Colmesneil, passed away, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville.

Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Officiating will be John Helbig.

Serving as pallbearers are Bryan Hughes, Cliff Hughes, Jamie Hughes, Josh Hughes, Mark Tolar, and Lee Mann.

Betty was born November 16, 1934 to August & Ella May Wuensche Wagner in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was a longtime resident of Tyler County and was retired Secretary/Retail from Mann Furniture Store in Woodville.

Betty loved serving and helping people, so much so, she was a caregiver to elderly people into her late 70’s.

She had been active in “The First Lady’s Club” and carried them on many trips. She was also very active in her church at the Church of Christ in Warren and the Park Central Church of Christ in Port Arthur, Texas.

She enjoyed all kinds of sports, including football, baseball, and Nascar. Betty had a very kind & loving heart and was a fantastic listener.

She was preceded in death by her parents, August & Ella May Wagner; her husband of 56 years, Bobby Joe Hughes; and 11 siblings.

She is survived by her sons, Bryan Carl Hughes of Jonestown, Clifford Troy Hughes of Port Neches, and James Roy Hughes & wife, Teresa of Wichita Falls; daughter, Lori Jan Tolar & husband, Mark of Georgia; sister, Gloria Lancaster of Cedar Park; grandchildren, Bonnie Ansilla Bearden, James Ansil Bearden, III, Joshua Hughes & wife, Jamieé, Misti Hughes, Seth Hughes & wife, Brittany; great grandchildren, Joven Hughes, Jace Hughes and Everett Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Warren Church of Christ, 357 CR 4475, Warren, Texas 77664 or Park Central Church of Christ, 3901 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas 77642.

Services were under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.