5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

On Thursday morning, health officials announced five residents of Mid-County and Port Arthur had died in relation to the coronavirus.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 as a cause of death for two Port Arthur White males between 70 and 75 years of age and 80 and 85 years of age, respectively.

The individuals from Nederland were two White females between the age ranges of 55-60 and 85-90, along with a White male between 75 and 80 years old.

It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions, officials announced.

The Health Department has reported 57 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents and 21 for Nederland since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Health Department, while 80 percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.

“The mask mandate is still in effect, and people should still wear a mask when they are in public places where social distancing is not available,” Director of Health Services Judith A. Smith said. “Many people are recovering with no problems or complications, but this virus could be and has been fatal for some people with underlying health conditions.”

Residents should call the COVID number at (409) 983-8880 for a referral for testing. Remember, it is not necessary to have symptoms in order to get tested.