Nick Carcara, a lifelong resident of Nederland, Texas died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the age of 91 years at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.

Although humble about his God-given gifts, Nick was an amazing cook, gardener, decorator, home designer, and artist.

He never met a stranger and loved to make everyone laugh.

Nick was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 21, 1929 to Vincent Carcara and Nicazia Scalfano Carcara.

Nick served in the Korean War, attended Lamar Tech in Beaumont and retired from the Gulf Oil Company at the age of 55.

Interment and a celebration of his life will be later this year in Port Neches, Texas.

Nick was preceded in death by his brothers Lee Carcara, Bill Carcara, and Tony Carcara and sisters Angelina (Lena) Carcara DuCote, and Mary Carcara.

He is survived by nephews Alvin DuCote, Jr., of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Craig DuCote of New Braunfels, Texas, Michael DuCote of Bridge City, Texas, Nickie DuCote of Groves, Texas, and David Carcara of Nederland, Texas. Also, by nieces Cecilia DuCote Shirley of Lumberton, Texas, Christine DuCote McGill of Groves, Texas, Laura Carcara Stewart of Liberty, Texas, Connie Carcara Ulricks of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Roxanne Carcara Harrell of Brandon, Mississippi.