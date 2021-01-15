Bulldogs break slump heading into Memorial contest

After dropping two consecutive games, the Nederland Bulldogs defeated the Galena Park 68-48 at Galena park High School Wednesday. Nederland head coach Brian English said he hopes his team keeps its energy high when taking on a Memorial Titans team that has won two in a row.

Nederland (14-2, 1-2 in District 21-5A) and Memorial (6-9, 3-1) will tipoff at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dog Dome.

After starting the season 13-0, the Bulldogs fell to Beaumont United and Barbers Hill in back-to-back losses by a combined 41 points.

“I think that United game kind of lingered on us a bit,” English said of the loss to Barbers Hill. “We struggled. I think we came out flat. We missed shots. When you miss them early and then started forcing shots. We just didn’t play well.”

English said Barbers Hill played well.

“It was one of those things where we didn’t play good basketball and you look up and you are down 15,” he said. “They were better than us the other night. A lot of that had to do with our energy.”

After the Bulldogs’ 65-33 loss to Beaumont United, English said his team struggled moving the ball against the Timberwolves press. The Titans also like to disrupt offenses by pressuring the ball up the court.

“I want to see how we have grown up, put that game behind us and see how we handle this pressure,” English said. “I know they are going to do it. We knew they were going to do it before I saw them play the other night. That is something we have to deal with. Everyone is going to do it to us, so we have to handle it.”

After starting the season 3-8, the Titans have won three out of their last four, including a 64-50 win over Port Neches-Groves Tuesday.

“They play with a lot of energy as well,” English said of Memorial. “They lost two big kids last year, but they make up for it as far as their hustle and grit. We are going to have to match that intensity.”

Throughout the season, English said he wants someone to step up and be the consistent third scorer behind Tyler Jackson and Joseph Gipson.

Against Galena Park, shooting guard Paxton Packman dropped in 15 points.

“He has given (that type of performance) a few times,” English said. “He really stepped up big for us (Wednesday). I’m hoping he can continue to do that. We need that third guy to give us points and make baskets.”