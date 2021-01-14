Clifton Ned, Jr., 71 of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Wednesday January 6, 2021.

Clifton was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Sr. and Evelyn Ned, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Victory Christian Church 5101 East 6th St. Reverend Kelvin Solco will officiate.

Repast will follow at the church hall.

DUE TO COVID-19 PLEASE WEAR FACIAL MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENFORCED.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.