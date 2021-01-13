2 killed in Tuesday night head-one collision, troopers say
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 in Tyler County.
The crash occurred just North of the Hardin-Tyler County line.
The preliminary DPS investigation indicates this was a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle.
Both drivers were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace James Moore at the scene.
Additional information on the deceased victims is not available at this time.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
Additional information will be released Wednesday.
