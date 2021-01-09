Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3:

Alexander Boyd, 27, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance

Zachary Furr, 34, warrant other agency

Carlon Rollins, 28, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Marcus Dorsey, 30, warrant other agency

Roberto Valencia Jr., 21, warrant other agency

Jason Fontenot, 36, possession of a controlled substance, warrant other agency

Trevor Cooper, 31, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3:

Dec. 28

An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported terroristic threat of family/household – family violence in the 1800 block of Atlanta.

A complainant reported found property in the 2700 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported harassment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Arrest of a subject for another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 29

A complainant reported harassment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

A detective arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of S Highway 69.

An officer made an arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of N Twin City Highway.

Dec. 30

A complainant reported assault family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue G.

A complainant reported deadly conduct – discharge firearm in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

A officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 31

A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 600 block of S 18th Street.

A complainant reported theft in the 900 block of S 22nd Street.

An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and for possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of S 23rd Street.

Jan. 1

A complainant reported a robbery in the 100 block of S Highway 69.

An officer recovered stolen property in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Avenue E.

An officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 700 block of S 10th Street.

Jan. 2

A complainant reported assault – family violence in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.

A complainant reported assault family violence – impede breathing / circulation and terroristic threat of family – family violence in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported theft in the 100 block of N Memorial.

A complainant reported assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of N 7th Street.

Jan. 3