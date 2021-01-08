Russell John Ledet, beloved husband, father, and friend, was born on September 14, 1940 in Houston, Texas and went to his final home in heaven December 29, 2020.

As a native Houstonian, Rusty proudly joined the United States Navy in 1960.

While serving, he found his life-long love of photography, retiring in 1980 as a PH1 Photographers Mate.

His love and devotion for country was surpassed only by his love and devotion to his family.

Rusty is survived by his wife of 60 years Sherry Lynn Ledet and daughters Sherry, Danielle, and Deborah as well as 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Russell and Marguerite Ledet and youngest brother John Keith Ledet.

Also survived by his brothers Teddy and David and sister Susan.

He will be remembered by his great sense of humor – though sometimes a little warped – his love for life, honesty, and passion for others.

Anyone who knew Rusty knew that he would give anything he could to help those in need.

Services will be held at the Houston National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021.

Donations in lieu of flowers; please make donations to The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

May he have Fairwinds and Following Seas.

