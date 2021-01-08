Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns
Indictments handed down this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from burglary of a habitation and evading arrest to unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and more.
- Roshen Jackson, also known as Roshen Jahmon Jackson and R.J. Jackson, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
- Telvin E. Young, 27, of Bridge City, was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Aug. 1.
- Roberto Valencia Jr., 23, of Groves was indicted for arson for an incident that occurred March 22.
- Demone Wayne Wilbert, 3, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 8.
- Garrick Sterling White, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred July 4.
- Charetta Deshon Gasaway, 37, transient, was indicted for retaliation or an incident that occurred Nov. 2.
- Michael Craig Fuller, 34, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a habitation for a incident that occurred Nov. 3.
- Terry Lee Follie, also known as Terry L. Follie, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 7.
- Kathryn Pegues Fazzino, also known as Kathryn Elizabeth Fazzino, 53, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Sept. 16.
- Dequincy Nathaniel Emerson, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Nov. 1.
- Lederrick Dwaune Dixon, also known as Lederrick Duane Dixon, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred July 4.
- Robert Langston Dixon, also known as Robert Lee Dixon and Robert L. Dixon, 56, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.
- Walter R. Route, also known as Walter Ray Route, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred July 31.
- Timothy Allen Hodges, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 3.
- Cynthia Marie Mason, 58, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.
- Angela Leona Radican, 44, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.
- Cynthia Marie Mason, 58, of Nederland was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.
- Pablo Paloma Jr., 29, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.
- Devyn R. Snyder, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 25.
- Stephen Arthur Nelson, also known as Steven Arthur Nelson, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 9.
- Rocky Austin Arnold, 23, of Winnie was indicted for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material for an incident that occurred Feb. 18.
- Deontate D. Bailey, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.
- George William Burford, 31, of Lumberton was indicted for unauthorized use of e vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.
- Eric Andrew Wara, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.
