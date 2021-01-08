Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Indictments handed down this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from burglary of a habitation and evading arrest to unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and more.

Roshen Jackson, also known as Roshen Jahmon Jackson and R.J. Jackson, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.

Telvin E. Young, 27, of Bridge City, was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Aug. 1.

Roberto Valencia Jr., 23, of Groves was indicted for arson for an incident that occurred March 22.

Demone Wayne Wilbert, 3, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 8.

Garrick Sterling White, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred July 4.

Charetta Deshon Gasaway, 37, transient, was indicted for retaliation or an incident that occurred Nov. 2.

Michael Craig Fuller, 34, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a habitation for a incident that occurred Nov. 3.

Terry Lee Follie, also known as Terry L. Follie, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 7.

Kathryn Pegues Fazzino, also known as Kathryn Elizabeth Fazzino, 53, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Sept. 16.

Dequincy Nathaniel Emerson, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Nov. 1.

Lederrick Dwaune Dixon, also known as Lederrick Duane Dixon, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred July 4.

Robert Langston Dixon, also known as Robert Lee Dixon and Robert L. Dixon, 56, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.

Walter R. Route, also known as Walter Ray Route, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred July 31.

Timothy Allen Hodges, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 3.

Cynthia Marie Mason, 58, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.

Angela Leona Radican, 44, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.

Cynthia Marie Mason, 58, of Nederland was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.

Pablo Paloma Jr., 29, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.

Devyn R. Snyder, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 25.

Stephen Arthur Nelson, also known as Steven Arthur Nelson, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 9.

Rocky Austin Arnold, 23, of Winnie was indicted for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material for an incident that occurred Feb. 18.

Deontate D. Bailey, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.

George William Burford, 31, of Lumberton was indicted for unauthorized use of e vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.

Eric Andrew Wara, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.