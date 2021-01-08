DEATH NOTICES

Robert Marvin Roshto, 50, of Chester, died Sunday, January 3, 2021. Services pending with Broussard’s, Nederland.

Tyrus Grady Floyd, Sr., 87, of Nederland, died Tuesday, January 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Linda Newsom, 74, of Port Arthur, Texas died January 7, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Clarence Richards, 94, of Port Arthur, Texas died January 5, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mr. Clifton Ned Jr. 71 of Port Arthur, Texas Died January 6, 2021. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Betty Follett, 76, of Nederland, Texas died January 6, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mayme Gene Moore Bock, 94, of Orange passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Roosevelt Hodgson, 78, of Nederland passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Elias Hernandez, 86, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Jack Alden Bailey, 84, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Brenda Jones, 80, of Kirbyville, died, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Marilyn Ann Borel Guidry, 70, of Nederland, died, Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Angelica Mandujano, 64, of Port Arthur, died, Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Rosie Lee Collum, 94, of Houston, Texas, died January 7, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mr. Clonie Ambroise, Jr., 59, of Port Arthur died January 7, 2021. Services are pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.