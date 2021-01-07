January 7, 2021

Blood donor John Pletcher, right, hands Tiffany Ibarra, left, a donation check for the LifeShare Blood Center in September. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Nederland Chamber hosting blood drive on Friday

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

NEDERLAND — The LifeShare Bus will be parked in  front of the Nederland Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 1515 Boston Avenue.

Schedule a visit early and enter your name in a drawing for a $50 Gift Card to one of area’s local eateries.

Reserve a spot at president@nederlandtx.com to enter.

LifeShare Blood Center provided donor qualification information.

Is it safe to donate blood right now?

  • YES, the surgeon general requested healthy people continue to donate blood during this time, as it is still safe and recommended.

Can you donate blood if you’ve had the COVID vaccine?

  • YES.

Can you donate convalescent plasma on blood drives?

  • YES.

How long after you’ve had COVID can you donate blood?

  • You must be symptom free for 14 days.
