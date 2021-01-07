Medical Center of Southeast Texas begins vaccinations for 1st responders

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to our first responders in Southeast Texas on Thursday morning and will be administered in a phased approach for all first responders, according to criteria outlined by the CDC and ACIP.

“We have been contacting and scheduling vaccines with many agencies and will continue to work closely with all first responder agencies to ensure those who want a vaccine, receive one,” hospital marketing director Angie Hebert said.

“If any first responder has questions about receiving a vaccine, they are encouraged to ask their supervisor for more details.”

Once an individual is vaccinated, all participants receive a “Vsafe” handout from the CDC to help monitor symptoms.

The Medical Center Vaccination clinic will monitor individuals for 15 minutes post injection for any initial reactions. Participants are scheduled for their second injection at the time of the first injection.

Sometime between 17 and 23 days after the first injection, participants return to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas for the second injection of the vaccine.