Risk of severe storm impact jumps in Southeast Texas
A line of showers and thunderstorms will move across this region, starting later this afternoon in Southeast Texas, and moving across southwest Louisiana this evening.
The National Weather Service indicates there is a slight risk (15%) for severe storms in Southeast Texas on Wednesday and a marginal risk (5%) in southwest Louisiana.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said one to two inches of rain is expected.
