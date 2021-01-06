PHOTO FEATURE — Volunteer firefighters celebrated in Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department announced its congratulations this week to 2021 appointed officers.
Those include Captain Daryll LaBove, Captain Michael Linscomb, Captain Eric Justice, Safety/PIO Terry Nepveux, Chaplain Rose Anne Taylor and Certification Coordinator Michael Stelly.
You Might Like
Weather Service outlines potential for severe weather Wednesday
Bad weather could be a factor for Port Arthur and Mid-County residents tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, there... read more