PA Health Department hosting virtual town hall about COVID vaccines

While the Port Arthur Health Department waits for the arrival of the COVID vaccines, local officials want to encourage the community to seek the facts about the vaccines.

“We fully understand why many may be concerned and a bit hesitant, so we are planning a virtual town hall session for you to ask questions to public health officials,” a City of Port Arthur release said.

The session is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event is hosted by the Port Arthur Health Department.

“We encourage all to join the health department staff and our Health Authority, Dr. Oscar Enriquez, to hear the facts about the COVID vaccines,” city officials said.

Those who want to join the meeting can call 415-655-0001.

The access code is 180 711 7773.

The password is m9NRvcDYu33.