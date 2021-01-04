Fundraiser ongoing for woman shot at Port Neches party

PORT NECHES — A gofundme account has been set up for a 19-year-old Port Neches woman who was shot during a New Year’s Eve party.

The gofundme page, “Medical Bills for Charleen,” was organized by Steve McCombs as a way to help Charleen Moak and her family.

The second victim, a male whose age has not been released by police, is not pressing charges. His current medical condition is unknown.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said on Monday morning that officers are canvassing the neighborhood where the shooting took place for cameras and going back to talk to the homeowner where the party allegedly occurred.

According to a news release from Port Neches Police, officers were called at approximately 10:50 a.m. Thursday to the area of Cypress Street and Live Oak Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Arriving officers determined the shooting took place at a home in the 1300 block of Cypress Street.

There had been a large party at this residence involving minors, police said.

Officers observed a large amount of alcoholic beverages. There were two shooting victims, and both had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined several subjects arrived at the party and started a fight and one of the suspects fired a handgun into the crowd while leaving the scene.

The homeowner arrived on the scene during the investigation and was uncooperative as were many of the witnesses, according to police.

Neither of the victims have life-threatening injuries, Lemoine said.

To donate, click here: https://bit.ly/2JIV3wz