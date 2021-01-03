3 men rob convenience store, points guns at clerk & customer

VIDOR — At approximately 4:12 a.m. Sunday, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch center received a call of an aggravated robbery at Super Stop #1 Convenience Store, 20854 IH-10 in Vidor.

Responding units checked the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Police Chief Rod Carroll said the clerk told police three Black males entered the store with two of the males armed with semiautomatic pistols.

All three assailants were wearing masks.

The robbers appear to be 5’8” to 5’10” with slender builds.

Two of the men were wearing black slide sandals and one was wearing red slide sandals.

The men pointed the guns at the clerk and a customer that was in the store and threatened them.

The assailants left the store after retrieving an undetermined amount of cash.

It appears the robbers left in a light-colored white or silver Mercury Mariner SUV headed westbound on the IH-10 Service Road.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for this crime.

The tipster may remain anonymous. Contact Crime Stoppers as 409-833-TIPS (8477).