PNG basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

A Port Neches-Groves basketball player tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, boys head coach Chris Smith said.

The head coach said one player tested positive, but the entire team is in quarantine due to the close contact protocols.

“It’s unfortunate,” Smith said. “We had one player visit family. When he got back, a family member told him that they tested positive and (the player) got tested just to be safe.”

Smith said the player does not have any symptoms and is feeling good. The varsity boys team was the only group deemed to be in close contact with the infected player.

“I got with the administration and we determined that only the boys varsity will have to shut it down for five days,” Smith said. “We do what we can by wearing the masks and being careful, but we all rode on the bus (Tuesday) so we wanted to make sure everyone is cleared before they come back.”

PNG had to postpone Wednesday night’s game against Beaumont United, but will be able to play against Barbers Hill Tuesday, barring none of the other players testing positive during the five-day quarantine window.

PNG is 4-7 on the season and 0-1 in District 21-5A.