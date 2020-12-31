Norma Winnie Hebert Rachal, 93, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home.

Winnie was born on March 30, 1927 in Pearl, Texas to parents Flo Eva (Wright) and Albert T. Ward.

She had lived in the Golden Triangle for many years and was a member of Immaculate Conception – St. Peter Catholic Church in Groves.

Winnie worked as a beautician for 50 plus years and she retired from City of Port Arthur Credit Union as a loan officer.

She enjoyed working in her yard and in her young years going to her beach cabin.

Winnie was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Earl Steve Hebert, her second husband, David Rachal, her daughter, Denise Culver, her granddaughter, Bridgette Witt, her siblings, April Smith, Karen Mcginnis, Kellie Smith, Clint Smith and Harry “Buzz” Hebert.

Winnie is survived by her daughter, Pat Hebert of Groves, her grandson, John Culver, her great grandchildren, Alexis Miller, Jai, Maddie, Harper and Dalton Culver.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

A Christian Burial Service will follow the visitation on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

A private burial will be held by the family afterward.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude’s Hospital or the charity of your choose in the loving memory of Winnie Rachal.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.