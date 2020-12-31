Maxine Gerald Haskin Smith

God breathed life into Maxine Gerald Smith when she was born in Brenham, Texas on March 16, 1935 to Elnora “Honey” Eldridge and Maxwell Gerald Haskin.

She was raised by Pearle and Leroy Horton.

She was educated in Port Arthur schools.

She graduated in 1952 from Lincoln High School.

She earned Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Prairie View A&M University.

She taught in Port Arthur ISD for more than 35 years.

Maxine married Haywood Charles Smith Jr. (deceased) and gave birth to four children, daughters Adrienne and Zanthia, Her sons Haywood Smith (IV) and Ernest Smith preceded her in death.

She reconnected with her childhood sweetheart George Jones Jr in 2007.

The couple took up residence in Katy, Texas and became inseparable, relishing life during times of good health and striving to remain resolute during times of illness.

Their time together was greatly cherished by both of them.

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, our Lord God gently withdrew the “Life’s Breath” that was given to her at birth and warmly welcomed her into the “Light of HIS Face.”

Leaving to cherish her memory – The Love of Her Life, George Jones, Jr.; The Three Musketeers who steadfastly assisted Maxine and George with everything to help them live comfortably, daughters, Dr. Zanthia Smith & Adrienne Hebert, and son-in-law, Lloyd Hebert of Beaumont, Texas; Devoted sister, JoAnn Stringfellow & husband, Lucas of Texas City, Texas: Delightful sister-in-law, Rev. Dr. Ruth Blackwell of Texarkana, Texas; Loving daughter-in-law, Samantha Whitley of Beaumont, Texas; A Quartet of grandchildren, Haywood Smith, Lacey Smith, Ashley Hebert, Matthew Hebert & wife Shakara of Beaumont, Texas; Darling great-grandson, Gavin Hebert.

She also leaves a host of other family and friends to celebrate her Homegoing.

Maxine’s life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.