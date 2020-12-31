DEATH NOTICES: Dec. 31, 2020

Pat Pate Griffith, 73, of Winnie, died Thursday, December 24, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Allen Joseph Eugene, 63, of Port Arthur, TX died Saturday, December 26, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Damon Bowden, 46, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, December 27, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Australia Brito-Dominguez, 82, of Groves, died Sunday, December 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Norma Crenshaw Garcia, 72, of Groves, Texas died December 29, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Fred “Van” Wolford, 86, of Houston, Texas died December 29, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

John “Pat” LeJeune, 72, of Port Arthur, died, Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Florence Rose Stafford Meaux, 73, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Community Retirement Center in Port Arthur, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Irma Ofelia Castro, 91, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Frances Marie Dougan, 66, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Julie Davis, 76, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Kim Elizabeth Venable, 62, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Helen M. Ardoin, 94, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Norma Winnie Rachal, 93, of Groves, Texas passed way on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Helen Felice Malick, age 88, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Bonnie Dell Horn, 89, of Port Neches, Texas died December 18, 2020. Funeral services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Tammy Lynn Cole, 60, of Port Arthur, died, Sunday, December 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Jannell Sheridan, 82, of Port Arthur, died, Sunday, December 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Johnny Richard Horton, Jr., 68, of Port Arthur, died, Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.