Richard Alvin Gradney
Richard Alvin Gradney born March 7, 1941, of Port Arthur, TX passed away December 20, 2020.
He was a native and life long resident of Port Arthur, TX.
The funeral service will take place on January 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, located at 501 W.
Thomas Blvd.
Visitation will be 9am until service time.
The burial will take place January 4, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Houston National Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 PLEASE WEAR FACIAL MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENFORCED.
Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.
You Might Like
Richard Douglas “Doug” Ethridge
Richard Douglas “Doug” Ethridge, 89, passed away on December 25, 2020 after a short illness in his home in Mansfield,... read more