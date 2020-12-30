National Weather Service details severe storm threats
Strong to severe storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service, which said the impacts are likely to be felt in Port Arthur and Mid-County.
Cool and dry weather is forecast for this weekend.
Tornadoes will be the biggest threat, starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through the evening.
A slow warming trend starts next week.
