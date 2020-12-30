Judge Branick talks Jefferson County vaccine allotment & state’s lack of doses

Based upon information received from the Department of State Health Services, Jefferson County has been advised that the State of Texas is receiving and allocating doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said Wednesday morning that these have been dedicated first to hospitals for their workers and staff who are at the highest risk.

The next group or phase of the rollout will be to those over the age of 65 and those who are over 60 with underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk of illness.

Vaccines are being received on a weekly basis and then taken to hospitals and approved providers.

Branick said local nursing homes have received some vaccines for residents and staff.

Federal guidelines mandate 25 percent of the vaccines must be allocated to nursing homes and this has depleted the supply available to hospitals and pharmacies for others.

The State has not been receiving millions of doses of vaccine and there is no guarantee on the weekly allotments that will be received, according to Branick.

“We will continue to advise all as to when, where and how people who desire the vaccine may receive it,” Branick said.