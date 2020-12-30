Joy Lynn Shotwell-Pitre

On November 1, 1977, Joy was the youngest child born to the late George Shotwell, Sr. and Linda Shotwell Sion.

Joy graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Arthur, Texas in 1996.

After graduation, she took her talents to multiple institutions including acting as a supervisor at Patriot Security and as paraeducator at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies.

On December 25, 2020, God welcomed his loving daughter home.

She is preceded in death by her father, George Shotwell, Sr., maternal grandparents John and Tina Flanagan, and paternal grandparents James and Hettie Shotwell.

Cherishing her memory are her loving and devoted parents, Micheal and Linda Sion; her children, Bre’on, John and Erin, and granddaughter Gracelyn; her sisters, Mysti and Ebony, her brothers, George (Meisha) and Christiaan (Alexis); uncle John Flanagan, Jr., bonus sisters Yvonne, Kelley, and Kim. Also surviving is Ervin “Chip” Pitre, as well as a host of relatives and friends.

Private Funeral Service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on January 2, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with a public visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.