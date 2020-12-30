COVID deaths announced for 4 in Mid-County, Port Arthur
On Wednesday, health officials reported four coronavirus-related deaths for residents in Mid-County and Port Arthur.
According to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, the victims included one from Port Arthur, one from Groves and two from Port Neches.
The Port Arthur resident was a Black male between 85 and 90 years old.
The Groves resident was a White female between 80 and 85 years old.
The Port Neches residents included a White male between 60 and 65 years old, as well as a White female between 70 and 75 years old.
It has been determined all the individuals had underlying health conditions, officials said.
The health department has reported 52 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents, 9 for Groves residents and 9 for Port Neches residents since the beginning of this pandemic.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
- Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45.
- Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 9: Port Arthur White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 15: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 16: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 65-70 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 20: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 60-65 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 22: Nederland White male, aged 80-85 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 26: Groves White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 26: Port Neches White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 27: Port Arthur White female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 27: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85.
- Nov. 2: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 45-50.
- Nov. 13: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 17: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 18: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 24: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75.
- Nov. 25: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 27: Port Arthur Black make, aged 70-75.
- Dec. 3: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 3: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 4: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 4: Port Arthur African American female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Port Arthur African American male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 17: Port Arthur Hispanic female, aged 55-60.
- Dec. 18: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 22: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 23: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 28: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 28: Nederland White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 28: Port Neches White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 30: Port Arthur Black male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 30: Groves White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 30: Port Neches White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 30: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
